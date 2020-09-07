Long Island Man, 27, Killed In Two-Vehicle Ocean Parkway Crash

A 27-year-old Long Island man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ocean Parkway.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 6 at around 10:40 p.m., in Suffolk County just west of Robert Moses Causeway in Babylon.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the collision occurred when a 2012 BMW motorcycle traveling eastbound struck the rear of an unknown vehicle that subsequently left the scene, state police said.

The impact caused the operator of the motorcycle, Mauricio Acosta, of Deer Park, to be ejected, according to state police. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Police request anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact State Police Farmingdale at 613-756-3300.

