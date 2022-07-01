Long Island Homeowner Suffers Injuries During Fire, Police Say

A Long Island homeowner suffered minor injuries during a house fire that engulfed the home in flames.

The fire took place in Syosset around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

According to police, officers responded to a home located on Robbins Lane that was fully engulfed in flames.

The Syosset Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire with the assistance of the following department:

Jericho Fire Department

Hicksville Fire Department

Plainview Fire Department

Oyster Bay Fire Department

East Norwich Fire Department.

The Nassau County fire marshal and arson bomb squad detectives responded also responded.

A 55-year-old restaurant suffered a minor burn injury and was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

