Long Island Homeowner Suffers Injuries During Fire, Police Say

A Long Island homeowner suffered minor injuries during a house fire that engulfed the home in flames.
The fire took place in Syosset around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.
According to police, officers responded to a home located on Robbins Lane that was fully engulfed in flames.
The Syosset Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire with the assistance of the following department:
- Jericho Fire Department
- Hicksville Fire Department
- Plainview Fire Department
- Oyster Bay Fire Department
- East Norwich Fire Department.
The Nassau County fire marshal and arson bomb squad detectives responded also responded.
A 55-year-old restaurant suffered a minor burn injury and was treated at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
