Long Island Homeowner Suffers Injuries During Fire, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Long Island homeowner sustained minor injuries after his home was engulfed in flames.
A Long Island homeowner suffered minor injuries during a house fire that engulfed the home in flames.

The fire took place in Syosset around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

According to police, officers responded to a home located on Robbins Lane that was fully engulfed in flames. 

The Syosset Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire with the assistance of the following department:

  • Jericho Fire Department
  • Hicksville Fire Department
  • Plainview Fire Department
  • Oyster Bay Fire Department
  • East Norwich Fire Department. 

The Nassau County fire marshal and arson bomb squad detectives responded also responded. 

A 55-year-old restaurant suffered a minor burn injury and was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

