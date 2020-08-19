Long Island Fugitive Faces Eight Years In Prison For Jersey Shore Shooting, Weapons Charge

A 24-year-old man from Long Island faces up to eight years in state prison in connection with an April shooting in New Jersey, authorities said.

U.S Marshals and multiple law enforcement agencies from New York and the Jersey Shore assisted in arresting the fugitive and a co-conspirator, Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael T. Nolan, Jr. said.

Suffolk County resident Ademola Bostick of Bay Shore pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on Tuesday, Nolan said.

Prosecutors recommend that Bostick serve eight years in state prison, served concurrently, on both charges. He will be eligible for parole after 42 months -- under the state's No Early Release Act when he is sentenced on Oct. 16, Nolan said.

Bostick made his plea before Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins. He is being held in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River.

Little Egg Harbor police responded to a 9-1-1 call about 11:45 p.m. on April 3, on a report of a man laying on Center Street.

Officers found Charles Sortino, 23, of Little Egg Harbor, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and the Little Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau found that Bostick and a co-conspirator, Nassau County resident Rajah Mayo, 20, of Freeport, drove to Little Egg Harbor where Bostick shot Sortino several times with a handgun, according to Nolan.

Charges against Mayo are pending, he said.

Assisting in the investigation and arrests were Tuckerton police, Ocean County Sheriff’s, the NYPD Highway Patrol, Nassau and Suffolk county police, Freeport police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Nolan said.

Nolan also thanked Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Michael Abatemarco and Assistant Prosecutor Julie Peterson for handling this case

