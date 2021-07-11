Long Island Bar Owner Facing Charges After NYS Liquor Authority Inspection

Contact Us
A Long Island bar owner was arrested following a New York State Liquor Authority Inspection.
A Long Island bar owner was arrested following a New York State Liquor Authority Inspection. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A Long Island bar owner is facing charges following a New York State Liquor Authority Inspection.

In a news release, the Suffolk County Police Department said Taino’s Café & Lounge was investigated at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

The business is located at 24 Middle Country Road in Coram. 

Police said the bar was inspected by Sixth Precinct officers, in conjunction with:

  • New York State Liquor Authority investigators
  • Town of Brookhaven fire marshals
  • Building inspectors
  • A Law Department investigator with the Town of Brookhaven

The owner of the bar, Luis Almonte, age 36, of Coram, was charged with purchasing from an unauthorized source and failure to post certain signs within the business, the police department said.

Almonte was also issued 11 summonses for combined building, fire, and code violations. Police said the bar was over its maximum occupancy of 73 people "and the establishment was condemned due to being unfit for human occupancy."

Almonte is set to be arraigned at a later date.

