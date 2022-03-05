Long Beach Police Make Five Arrests Within Several Hours

Police in a Nassau County city made five arrests within several hours ranging from the theft of a catalytic converter to nabbing a man in an alleged stolen vehicle.

The arrests began around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, in Long Beach when officers spotted a vehicle traveling without tail or headlights.

After pulling the vehicle over, officers determined the driver, Dominick Stewart, age 32, of Queens, did not have a valid driver's license, and the registration for the vehicle was fraudulent, said Long Beach Police Commissioner, Ronald J. Walsh.

Stewart was arrested and charged with possessing a forged instrument, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and a motor vehicle violation of driving without a license.

About 20 minutes later, officers received an alert for a stolen vehicle registered in Pennsylvania. After locating the vehicle, officers told the driver, Lura Kearse, age 34, of Uniondale, that the vehicle was stolen and placed him under arrest, police said.

Upon locating the vehicle and arrival of backup officers informed the driver the vehicle was stolen and placed him under arrest. During his arrest, officers found crack cocaine, police said.

Kearse was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal possession of a controlled substance/narcotic.

Several hours later around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, officers responded to a report of men using power tools to take parts off a parked vehicle.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers located the vehicle described by the caller as being driven by the men and pulled it over. Occupants of the vehicle were as described by the called and power tools and a jagged piece of metal exhaust pipe was clearly visible in the vehicle, police said.

The three men, all of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief and auto stripping.

They included: Troy Lynch, age 33; Blain Hall, age 32, and Ismil Williams, age 32.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.