Long Beach Police Issue Alert For Multiple ATM Skimming Devices

Authorities are alerting Long Islanders after locating a number of ATM skimming devices in the area.

The City of Long Beach New York Police Department in Nassau County reported on Tuesday, April 5, that police were alerted to multiple devices over the past few months.

The phony card reading devices look like real card readers and allow people to capture financial information from an individual's card.

Police said the easiest way to detect a skimming device is to pull on the area where you swipe the card.

If the area is loose, people should be suspicious and report the suspected skimming devices by calling 911, authorities reported.

