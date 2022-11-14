Local Man Subdued After Punching, Biting Officers In Wantagh, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly punching and biting police officers after they say they stopped him for drinking a beer while walking along a highway.

The incident took place in Wantagh around 9:40 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Community Oriented Police Enforcement officers spotted a man walking eastbound on Sunrise Highway in the vicinity of the Wantagh State Parkway with an open beer.

Officers requested the man’s identification and he refused to comply and then struck the officer’s head with a closed fist and a struggle ensued, police said,

Police said while attempting to arrest the man, identified as John Eidenweil, age 55, of Wantagh, he violently resisted and bit an officer’s left knee multiple times.

Police were able to subdue Eidenweil and arrest him.

Due to the violent conduct, both officers were injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said.

Eideweil was also transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Eidenweil was charged with:

Assault

Resisting arrest

Possession of an open alcohol container.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 14, in Hempstead.

