Levittown Man Nabbed For Running Down Teen, Speeding Away In BMW, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged with running down a teen on a Citi Bike e-bike and then speeding away in a BMW SUV.

Nassau County resident Yaser Ibrahim, age 18, of Levittown, was arrested for the Monday, April 10 incident in Queens.

According to the New York City Police, the 16-year-old cyclist was pedaling south on 21st Street in Astoria around 9:30 p.m. Monday when he was struck by Ibrahim who was driving a 2022 BMW X 7.

After the collision, Ibrahim continued traveling southbound and did not remain on the scene, NYPD said.

EMS responded and transported the teen, identified as Jaydan McLaurin, of Queens, to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead, NYPD said.

The BMW was recovered unoccupied a short while later at 23 Street and 22 Drive. A further investigation by the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad identified the vehicle operator at the time of the collision.

McLaurin was apprehended later without further incident.

He was charged with:

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

Windshield tint violation

Driving without a license

