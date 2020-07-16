Know Them? Women Accused Of Stealing $185 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target

Recognize them?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they look to locate two women who allegedly stole clothes from a Target location last month.

Police said that two women allegedly stole an assortment of clothes at approximately noon on Monday, June 22 from Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station.

The stolen items had an estimated value of approximately $185.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online through the department’s app.

