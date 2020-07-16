Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Girl Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Pickup Truck On Bayville Road
Police & Fire

Know Them? Women Accused Of Stealing $185 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Two women are wanted after allegedly stealing clothing from Target in Huntington Station.
Two women are wanted after allegedly stealing clothing from Target in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Recognize them?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they look to locate two women who allegedly stole clothes from a Target location last month.

Police said that two women allegedly stole an assortment of clothes at approximately noon on Monday, June 22 from Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station.

The stolen items had an estimated value of approximately $185.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online through the department’s app.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.