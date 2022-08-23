Know Them? Four Wanted For Setting Fire To Vehicles In Parking Lot Of Store In Valley Stream

Police are searching for four people who are accused of setting fire to buses in the parking lot of a Long Island mall.

Four suspects set fire to two buses in the parking lot of Dick's Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Monday, Aug. 22.

The blaze spread to and destroyed an additional bus, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the suspects to call the NCPD Arson Bomb Squad at 516-573-8850 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

