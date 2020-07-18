Know Him Or This SUV? Man Wanted For Leaving Scene Of Crash On Long Island

A hit-and-run driver is wanted on Long Island after striking a parked car and speeding away, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released photos of a man and his SUV after he was implicated in a hit-and-run at Home Depot in Commack last month.

Police said that a man driving a late-model blue Dodge Durango struck a 2019 white Nissan that was parked at Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike on Sunday, June 21 before driving away.

There was no one in the Nissan at the time of the hit-and-run, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, his vehicle, or the hit-and-run has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.