Infiniti Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into Long Island Restaurant, Police Say

An Infiniti Coupe slammed into a Long Island restaurant after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle overnight.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to a 911 report of a motor vehicle crash into a building in Lindenhurst around 12:10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28.

According to police, an adult male was driving the Infiniti Coupe westbound on Sunrise Highway when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Island Soul Restaurant, located at 105 West Sunrise Highway.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries.

There were no other injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.