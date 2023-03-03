ID Released For Nassau County Correctional Facility Inmate Who Died At Age 45

The identity has been released of an inmate at a Long Island prison who died at the age of 45.

At around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1, the man was found unresponsive in his cell by a correction officer at the Nassau County Correctional Facility located in East Meadow at 100 Carmen Ave.

He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m.

On Friday, March 3, police ID'd the inmate as Ray Digiacomo, of Bethpage.

Nassau County Police say the death was "of an undetermined nature."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

