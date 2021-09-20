Homicide Squad Investigates After Woman Found Unresponsive In Water At Nassau County Beach

An investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive in the water at a Long Island beach and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nassau County Police Department said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in the water at the Bayville beach at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

NCPD said the woman was brought to shore and pronounced dead at the scene soon after.

The Homicide Squad is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.