Hempstead Man Charged After Pistol, Oxycodone Pills Found During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A 20-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of a loaded pistol and oxycodone pills during a traffic stop on Long Island.

The incident happened in Hempstead at about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers pulled over a 2019 Toyota Camry after the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Northern Parkway and Nassau Road, NCPD said. 

Police said investigators then found a loaded .380 Caliber Pistol and 59 oxycodone pills during the traffic stop.

Lashamel Walker, Hempstead, was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: Intent to sell
  • Multiple Vehicle Traffic Law infractions

His arraignment was set for Sunday, July 3, police said.

