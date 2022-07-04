Hempstead Man Charged After Pistol, Oxycodone Pills Found During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A 20-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of a loaded pistol and oxycodone pills during a traffic stop on Long Island.

The incident happened in Hempstead at about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers pulled over a 2019 Toyota Camry after the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Northern Parkway and Nassau Road, NCPD said.

Police said investigators then found a loaded .380 Caliber Pistol and 59 oxycodone pills during the traffic stop.

Lashamel Walker, Hempstead, was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: Intent to sell

Multiple Vehicle Traffic Law infractions

His arraignment was set for Sunday, July 3, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.