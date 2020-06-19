Gas Leak Leads To Long Island Road Closure, Evacuation Of Homes

A gas leak is causing the closure of a busy Long Island roadway and the evacuation of some homes in the area.

The closure, announced just after 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, is in East Islip on Main Street from Carleton Avenue to William Avenue due to the leak in front of the American Legion, located at 3 Bayview Ave., Suffolk County Police said.

Houses were evacuated from 1st and 2nd Avenue, and from Bayview north of Duval Street.

