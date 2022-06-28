Freeport Sales Clerk Charged With Selling Alcohol To Minor

A Long Island store clerk has been accused of selling alcohol to a minor during an underage drinker enforcement operation.

It was conducted in the village of Freeport on Thursday, June 23 by the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow.

During the operation, one retail establishment was cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover State Police operative under the age of 21.

Arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage was a clerk from the Speedway on Sunrise Highway in Freeport, state police said.

The following establishments were also checked and found to be in compliance:

Gas Sale – Merrick Road, Freeport.

Crosstown Wines and Spirits – Main Street Freeport.

Conoco – Merrick Road, Freeport.

Freeport Mini Mart – West Merrick Road, Freeport.

Babu Wine and Liquor – West Merrick Road, Freeport.

Giv N Go Gas Station - Merrick Road, Freeport.

Sunoco Gas Station – West Merrick Road, Freeport.

7-Eleven – Sunrise Highway, Freeport

Freeport Spirits – Main Street, Freeport

Baldwin Sunrise – Sunrise Highway, Baldwin

Sunrise Wine and Liquor – Sunrise Highway, Baldwin

Liquor Warehouse – Buffalo Avenue, Freeport

