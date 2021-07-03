Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Four Charged After SLA Inspection At Overcrowded Long Island Bar, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Barito on Main Street in Port Jefferson.
Barito on Main Street in Port Jefferson. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Four people are now facing charges after a New York State Liquor Authority inspection at a Long Island bar that was overcrowded, police said.

The raid happened at around midnight Saturday, July 3 in Port Jefferson, at Barito, located at 201-C Main St. 

The owner of the bar, Matthew Murray, age 40, of Ronkonkoma, was charged with NYS General Business Law: Employing an Unlicensed Security Guards, an unclassified misdemeanor, said Suffolk County Police.

The security guards at the bar, two 34-year-old Bellport residents and a 32-year-old Patchogue man, were charged with NYS General Business Law: Unlicensed Security Guard, an unclassified misdemeanor.

There were 348 people in the bar, which was over its capacity of 120 people, and the establishment was closed for the night.

The four men were issued field appearance tickets and will be arraigned at a later date.

The raid was conducted by Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers, in conjunction with:

  • New York State Liquor Authority Investigators, 
  • Port Jefferson Village Fire Marshal,
  • Port Jefferson Village Constables.

