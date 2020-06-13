Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Eight Shot, One Fatally, At House Party On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
76 Grand Blvd. in Wyandanch.
76 Grand Blvd. in Wyandanch. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Eight people were shot, one fatally, during a house party on Long Island overnight.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13  in Wyandanch at 76 Grand Blvd., Suffolk County Police said.

One of the shooting victims, an adult man whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. 

The other victims, six adult men and one adult woman, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Two of the men are in serious condition.

This incident is gang-related.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

