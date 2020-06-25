Duo Nabbed On Drugs, Weapons Charges After Disturbance At Long Island 7-Eleven

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
  Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Two men were arrested following a disturbance at the 7-Eleven in Commack.
Two men were arrested following a disturbance at the 7-Eleven in Commack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men were nabbed on drugs and weapons charges following a disturbance at a Long Island 7-Eleven.

Suffolk County police responded to the store at 362 Veterans Memorial Highway, in Commack, around 9:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, on a report of a distance.

During the disturbance, police said Robert Sperduti, 22, of Huntington, displayed a handgun to the cashier. 

When police arrived, Sperduti attempted to flee but was apprehended a short time later.

At the same time, police also apprehended Robert Cano, 19, of Smithtown, who was allegedly found to be in possession of Xanax without a prescription, police said.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Cano sold the gun to Sperduti, they added.

Sperduti was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing. 

Cano was charged with criminal sale of a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

Both men are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, June 24. 

