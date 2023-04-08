Duo Knocks Employee To Ground After Nabbing Merchandise At New Hyde Park Business

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men accused in an early-morning robbery at a Long Island business.

The two suspects entered a North New Hyde Park CVS, located on Hillside Avenue, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, Nassau County police said.

A store manager for the CVS reportedly observed the two men putting unpaid merchandise in their bags and trying to leave the store. The manager confronted the thieves at the front door.

According to authorities, an employee, who was outside at the time of the robbery, heard the commotion and walked back into the store, only for the robbers to knock him to the ground before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

Both men were described as being Hispanic and standing at approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall.

The first suspect was allegedly wearing a blue shirt and blue sweatshirt, and the second suspect is thought to have been wearing a black jacket, brown pants, and a mask.

Detectives are asking anybody with information regarding the crime to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

