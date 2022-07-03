Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Duo Accused Of Injuring Employee During Robbery Of Valley Stream Macy's

Nicole Valinote
Macy's at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream Macy's at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream
Maxine James Maxine James
Judine Miller Judine Miller
Two women were arrested and accused of robbing a Macy's department store on Long Island.

The incident happened in Valley Stream on Saturday, July 2, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

An employee at the store, located at the Green Acres Mall, reported that she saw the two women conceal merchandise and pass all points of purchase at about noon, NCPD said. 

The employee identified herself to the defendants and began escorting them inside the store, police said.

NCPD said the defendants then started to push and shove the employee, causing her to fall down and injure her back.

The women fled the scene with about $563 worth of merchandise, authorities said.

Following an investigation, officers arrested 45-year-old Maxine James and 41-year-old Judine Miller, both of Valley Stream, at about 1 p.m., police said. 

James and Miller were charged with second-degree robbery, authorities said.

NCPD said their arraignment was set for Sunday, July 3, police said.

