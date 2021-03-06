Dog, Cat Rescued From Burning Long Island Home

A dog and cat were rescued after a fire broke out at a Long Island house.

Two Suffolk County Police officers, Sergio Rivera and James Galanos, entered the burning house on Oak Street in Central Islip at around 3:10 p.m. Friday, March 5.

When they arrived at the scene, two children were exiting the front door of the home when they alerted the officers their cat and dog were inside, said police.

The officers made entry through the back of the house, and saw Tiger, a 2-year-old male cat, run away from the fire toward the basement door.

Due to the smoke, the officers could not locate the dog.

The officers then heard JJ, a 2-year-old male Chihuahua, whimpering near a couch, where they found him inside a cage, in close proximity to the fire.

Rivera grabbed the cage and he and Galanos exited the house along with the dog.

A short time later, Galanos went back into the home, and found Tiger, in the basement.

The animals, as well as the 11- and 13-year-old boys were not injured.

The Central Islip Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Arson Section detectives are investigating the cause of the fire. The Islip Town Fire Marshal responded.

