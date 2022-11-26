Dog, 6 Cats Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Hicksville

One dog and six cats were killed after a house fire on Long Island.

The blaze broke out around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 in Hicksville on Gardner Avenue.

The house was deemed unoccupied and the Hicksville Fire Department along with the Jericho and Westbury Fire Departments responded and extinguished the flames, according to authorities.

One Jericho firefighter sustained a minor laceration to his hand and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Nassau County Fire Marshall Bradley was on the scene.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious at this time," Nassau County Police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.