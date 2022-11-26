Contact Us
Dog, 6 Cats Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Hicksville

Joe Lombardi
Gardner Avenue in Hicksville.
Gardner Avenue in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One dog and six cats were killed after a house fire on Long Island.

The blaze broke out around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 in Hicksville on Gardner Avenue. 

The house was deemed unoccupied and the Hicksville Fire Department along with the Jericho and Westbury Fire Departments responded and extinguished the flames, according to authorities.

One Jericho firefighter sustained a minor laceration to his hand and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Nassau County Fire Marshall Bradley was on the scene. 

"The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious at this time," Nassau County Police said.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.