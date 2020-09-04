Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island COVID-19 Cases Hit 34,392; Cuomo Says He's 'Watching' Nassau, Suffolk
Police & Fire

COVID-19: First Suffolk County Correctional Facility Inmate Tests Positive

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The first inmate has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead.
The first inmate has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead. Photo Credit: File

The first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been diagnosed in an inmate at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

The inmate became ill on Wednesday, April 8 and was sent to an area hospital for evaluation, said Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Paul Spinella.

At approximately 11 p.m., hospital staff notified the Sheriff’s Office that this inmate tested positive for COVID-19, Spinella said.

This is the first case of an inmate diagnosed with coronavirus at the Riverhead prison.

Spinella said Suffolk County Health Department medical staff and correction officers will continue to follow all necessary health and safety protocols to further contain the spread of coronavirus.

Any inmates that were in the same housing area with this individual have been transferred to another housing area where they will be evaluated three to four times a day by jail medical staff, he added.

As of Thursday, April 9, Suffolk County had 15,844 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.