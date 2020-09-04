COVID-19: First Suffolk County Correctional Facility Inmate Tests Positive

The first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been diagnosed in an inmate at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

The inmate became ill on Wednesday, April 8 and was sent to an area hospital for evaluation, said Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Paul Spinella.

At approximately 11 p.m., hospital staff notified the Sheriff’s Office that this inmate tested positive for COVID-19, Spinella said.

This is the first case of an inmate diagnosed with coronavirus at the Riverhead prison.

Spinella said Suffolk County Health Department medical staff and correction officers will continue to follow all necessary health and safety protocols to further contain the spread of coronavirus.

Any inmates that were in the same housing area with this individual have been transferred to another housing area where they will be evaluated three to four times a day by jail medical staff, he added.

As of Thursday, April 9, Suffolk County had 15,844 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.