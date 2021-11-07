Contact Us
Police & Fire

Body Found On Side Of Long Island Road

Joe Lombardi
Whiskey Road, near Creekside Drive, in Middle Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on the side of a Long Island road.

A person walking by discovered the body in Middle Island on Whiskey Road, near Creekside Drive on Sunday, July 11 at approximately 7:30 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The body was taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identity of the person. Detectives do not know if the person’s death was criminal or non-criminal in nature.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

