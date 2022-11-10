Bicyclist Suffers 'Serious' Leg Injuries After Being Struck By Truck In Great Neck, Police Say

A bicyclist is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Long Island, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called at around 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, with reports of a serious crash involving a bicycle in Great Neck, Nassau County Police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 28-year-old male bicyclist was traveling southbound on Great Neck Road when he was struck by a 2008 Kenworth tractor-trailer being driven by a 53-year-old man.

At the time of the impact, the truck was turning into a driveway of the H-Mart shopping center, located near Northern Boulevard, police said.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with serious injuries to his lower extremities, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene. There were no other reports of injuries.

Nassau County Police said the crash remains under investigation.

