Baby On Board: 1-Year-Old Found In Car After Cops Interrupt New Cassel Drug Deal, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
Matthew Kovsh (left) and Melquawn Abernathy were arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13, after police allegedly interrupted a drug deal on Prospect Street in New Cassel. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Nassau County Police

Two men are facing charges after police allegedly interrupted a drug deal on Long Island and discovered a toddler in one suspect’s car, authorities said.

Officers with Nassau County’s Bureau of Special Operations (BSO) were patrolling in New Cassel at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, when they spotted an alleged drug deal taking place in a car outside an apartment building on Prospect Street.

When police approached the pair, they found 28-year-old Matthew Kovsh, of Hicksville, with what appeared to be alprazolam pills in his hand, police said. He was arrested without incident.

When officers attempted to arrest 29-year-old Melquawn Abernathy, of Westbury, he became violent and combative, according to police. He was eventually taken into custody.

Police then searched the vehicle, where they found Abernathy’s 1-year-old son. The child was later released to a family member.

Officers also found metal knuckles and what appeared to be oxycodone hydrochloride, alprazolam, and oxycodone, police said.

Abernathy was arrested on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Kovsh was also found to be carrying oxycodone, according to police. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Dec. 14. 

