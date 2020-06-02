Armed Long Island Man Who Barricades Himself In Car Apprehended, Police Say

A man who damaged a minor’s property before barricading himself in a car with a handgun at a Long Island beach was taken into custody safely and peacefully after an hours-long standoff, police said.

Local and state police in Southampton received a report at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday June 1 of a man in a vehicle with a weapon at Meschutt Beach in Hampton Bays.

Specifically, Southampton Town Patrol Officers, Detective Division, Emergency Services Unit, Southampton Town Bay Constables, New York State Police, New York State K9, East Hampton Emergency Service Unit, and the United State Coast Guard all responded to the scene.

According to police, the heavy law enforcement presence was to “ensure that area residents, beachgoers, and boaters remained a safe distance away from the area so the incident could come to a peaceful resolution.”

Police said that after more than three hours, shortly after 4:50 p.m., officers were able to resolve the issue, arresting Hampton Bays resident Paul Zieser, 51, who was taken into custody peacefully without incident.

The investigation into the incident found that Zieser had barricaded himself in the vehicle following an earlier altercation with a minor, where he took his school laptop and threw it into a pool, police said. Zieser then fled the area and found Meschutt Beach, at which point he barricaded himself in his vehicle, leading to the standoff with police.

Zieser was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to appear in local court at a later date to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.