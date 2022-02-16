Alleged Serial Bank Robber Busted After Targeting Branches In Nassau County

An alleged serial bank robber on Long Island is in police custody after targeting three separate branches in less than a week, law enforcement authorities announced.

Hempstead resident Loreto Ferri, age 49, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of robbery on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in West Hempstead, Nassau County police officials said.

According to police, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Ferri allegedly entered the Roslyn Savings Bank on Merrick Avenue in Merrick at approximately 1:15 p.m., when he approached a teller and slipped her a note demanding money.

The teller complied and Ferri allegedly fled on foot south on Merrick Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash. At the time of the robbery, police noted that there were four employees and two customers inside the building.

Days later, shortly before noon on Saturday, Feb. 12, it is alleged that Ferri went to Citi Bank on Old Country Road in Mineola, again demanding money and fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said that at the time of the second robbery, there were six employees and one customer inside the branch.

The third alleged robbery took place shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 at the People’s United Bank on 7th Street in Garden City, when Ferri allegedly did the same thing and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no customers and six employees were inside the People’s United Bank at the time of the robbery, investigators noted.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies.

Ferri was charged with one count of first-degree robbery, and two counts of third-degree robbery. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at First District Court in Hempstead.

