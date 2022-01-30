Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a 36-year-old Long Island man who was last seen more than a week ago.

Jose Luis Andrade-Torres, of Mineola, was last seen in East Meadow at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

He was reported missing to police at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, NCPD said.

Police said Andrade-Torres is in need of medical attention.

Andrade-Torres is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, with a slight build, brown eyes, short black hair, and a goatee.

His clothing description and possible destination are unknown, authorities said.

Police said Andrade-Torres frequents Hempstead and works in construction.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Andrade-Torres to call police at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.