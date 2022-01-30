Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Man

Nicole Valinote
Jose Luis Andrade-Torres
Jose Luis Andrade-Torres Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Police have asked the public for help locating a 36-year-old Long Island man who was last seen more than a week ago.

Jose Luis Andrade-Torres, of Mineola, was last seen in East Meadow at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

He was reported missing to police at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, NCPD said. 

Police said Andrade-Torres is in need of medical attention.

Andrade-Torres is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, with a slight build, brown eyes, short black hair, and a goatee.

His clothing description and possible destination are unknown, authorities said. 

Police said Andrade-Torres frequents Hempstead and works in construction.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Andrade-Torres to call police at 516-573-7347 or call 911. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

