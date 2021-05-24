Alert Issued For 17-Year-Old Who Has Gone Missing On Long Island

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing on Long Island and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for the missing teen from Washington, DC who was staying at a residential facility in Brentwood and is bipolar.

Angela Kajzer was last seen at Outreach, located at 400 Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood, on Saturday, May 22 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Kajzer is 5-foot-3, 127 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black graphic T-shirt with gray sweatpants.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Kajzer’s location to contact the Suffolk County PD Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.