61-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Laurel Hollow Crash

This story has been updated to correct the age of the victim.

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened around 9:10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in Laurel Hollow, near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Moore Hill Road, Nassau County Police said.

The victim was a 61-year-old male driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Two other people sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

