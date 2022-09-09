61-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Laurel Hollow Crash

This story has been updated to correct the age of the victim.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.
It happened around 9:10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in Laurel Hollow, near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Moore Hill Road, Nassau County Police said.
The victim was a 61-year-old male driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Two other people sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.