Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Sports Schmear? Long Island Bagel Shop Owner Denies Harassing Customers Over Mets Gear
Police & Fire

61-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Laurel Hollow Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

This story has been updated to correct the age of the victim.

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened around 9:10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in Laurel Hollow, near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Moore Hill Road, Nassau County Police said.

The victim was a 61-year-old male driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Two other people sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.