6-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A 6-year-old boy was seriously injured during a motorcycle crash in Central Islip.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A Long Island man was arrested after a 6-year-old child was injured during a motorcycle crash.

Lamar Samuel, age 28, was riding a late model ZHNG motorcycle eastbound on East Beech Street in Central Islip when he drove through a stop sign without stopping and struck a 1999 Honda, driven by Keith Robles, around 12:35 p.m., Monday, June 7, said the Suffolk County Police.

Both Samuel and his 6-year-old passenger Emmanuel Garcia-Torres were ejected from the vehicle.

Garcia-Torres was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with serious physical injuries. 

Samuel, of Central Islip, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Robles, age 28, of Central Islip, was not injured.

Samuel was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in addition to vehicle and traffic violations. 

He was released on a field appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

