Police & Fire

52-Year-Old Killed In Sunrise Highway Crash

A 52-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island.
It happened around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 in Suffolk County.

James D. Rich, of Westlake Village, California, was driving a 1970 Ford Mustang on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) westbound between exits 66 and 65 in Hampton Bays when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree on the north shoulder, and was killed on impact, according to New York State Police.

The State Police is asking for anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 631-756-3300.

