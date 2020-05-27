4-Year-Old Girl Killed In Long Island Crash Involving Impaired Teen Driver, Police Say

A 4-year-old girl was killed overnight in a crash on Long Island involving an impaired teenage driver, police said.

The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, in Brentwood, Suffolk County Police said.

Christian Yanes, 19, of Brentwood, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic northbound on Fulton Street when the vehicle struck Roussy A. Cabrera Fuentes in the roadway in front of her home at approximately, police said.

Cabrera Fuentes was transported via Brentwood Legion Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

Yanes was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, May 27.

The vehicle was impounded at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.