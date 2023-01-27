4 Nabbed After Attempted Home Burglary In Great Neck, Police Say

Four men are facing charges following an attempted break-in at a home located in an affluent neighborhood on Long Island.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Great Neck on Oxford Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said four men, ranging in age from 19 to 56, tried to break into the home through a rear window, but were unsuccessful.

They then fled, but were spotted a short time later by detectives with the agency’s Burglary Pattern Team. All four were arrested without incident.

Police identified the suspects, who are each charged with second-degree burglary and attempted burglary, as:

Juan Carlos Galan-Gomez, age 56, of Jackson Heights, Queens

Fredy Asdrual Saldana-Torres, age 21, address unknown

Exquid Santiago Ortiz-Gonzales, age 22, address unknown

Aaron Michel Vargas-Rivera, age 19, of Flushing, Queens

All four were scheduled to be arraigned Friday, Jan. 27, at First District Court in Hempstead.

