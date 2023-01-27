Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Dealer Sold Deadly 'Fetty Mix' To Long Island Woman Who Overdosed, DA Says
Police & Fire

4 Nabbed After Attempted Home Burglary In Great Neck, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Police arrested (left to right) Exquid Santiago Ortiz-Gonzales, Aaron Michel Vargas-Rivera, Fredy Asdrual Saldana-Torres, and Juan Carlos Galan-Gomez in connection with an attempted break-in at a Great Neck home Thursday, Jan. 26.
Police arrested (left to right) Exquid Santiago Ortiz-Gonzales, Aaron Michel Vargas-Rivera, Fredy Asdrual Saldana-Torres, and Juan Carlos Galan-Gomez in connection with an attempted break-in at a Great Neck home Thursday, Jan. 26. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

Four men are facing charges following an attempted break-in at a home located in an affluent neighborhood on Long Island.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Great Neck on Oxford Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said four men, ranging in age from 19 to 56, tried to break into the home through a rear window, but were unsuccessful.

They then fled, but were spotted a short time later by detectives with the agency’s Burglary Pattern Team. All four were arrested without incident.

Police identified the suspects, who are each charged with second-degree burglary and attempted burglary, as:

  • Juan Carlos Galan-Gomez, age 56, of Jackson Heights, Queens
  • Fredy Asdrual Saldana-Torres, age 21, address unknown
  • Exquid Santiago Ortiz-Gonzales, age 22, address unknown
  • Aaron Michel Vargas-Rivera, age 19, of Flushing, Queens

All four were scheduled to be arraigned Friday, Jan. 27, at First District Court in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.