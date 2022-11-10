Contact Us
35-Year-Old From Uniondale Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash In Valley Stream Identified

A 35-year-old man has died following a crash near Rockaway Parkway and East St. Marks Place in Valley Stream on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user MattGush

A man has died following a two-vehicle Long Island crash.

Nassau County Police were called at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, with reports of a crash involving a motorcycle in Valley Stream, near Rockaway Parkway and East St. Marks Place.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 35-year-old Jhonathan Rosa, of Uniondale, was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle heading southbound on Rockaway Parkway when he collided with a Honda Civic, police said.

Rosa was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 65-year-old woman who was driving the Honda Civic remained on scene, police said.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Nassau County police said the crash is still under investigation. 

