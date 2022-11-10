35-Year-Old From Uniondale Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash In Valley Stream Identified

A man has died following a two-vehicle Long Island crash.

Nassau County Police were called at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, with reports of a crash involving a motorcycle in Valley Stream, near Rockaway Parkway and East St. Marks Place.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 35-year-old Jhonathan Rosa, of Uniondale, was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle heading southbound on Rockaway Parkway when he collided with a Honda Civic, police said.

Rosa was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 65-year-old woman who was driving the Honda Civic remained on scene, police said.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Nassau County police said the crash is still under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.