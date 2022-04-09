3 Swastikas Found At Seaford Park, Police Say

Police are investigating a bias incident that was discovered at a Long Island Park.

Nassau County Police responded to Cedar Creek Park in Seaford, located at 3340 Merrick Road, Saturday, Sept. 3 at around 3 p.m.

Officers were notified about three swastikas located in the men’s restrooms. The etched markings were approximately 2” x 2” in size, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.