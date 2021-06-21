26-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by another driver near a busy Long Island intersection, police said.

Bellmore resident Florent Syla was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Route 25A in Kings Park at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, when he attempted to pass a driver making a left-hand turn on to Patiky Street.

Police said that Syla collided with the other vehicle and was transported by paramedics to Stony Brook University for treatment of “serious physical injuries.”

The driver of the Toyota that collided with Syla, 89-year-old Setauket resident William Halper, was uninjured in the crash.

Both vehicles were impounded following the crash for safety checks, investigators noted.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the crash has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad Detectives by calling (631) 854-8452.

