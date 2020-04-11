24 Vehicles Damaged In Parking Lot Of Long Island Auto Repair Shop

Days after a Long Island auto service station caught fire, two dozen cars were vandalized in the business’ parking lot, police said.

Suffolk County Police detectives are seeking the public’s assistance as they seek to identify and locate the person or people who damaged 24 vehicles at Ribeiro’s Auto Service on Main Street in Holbrook last month.

Police said that the vehicles were parked at the station, and were damaged by a foaming agent sometime overnight between Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10.

The criminal mischief incident took place days before a small accidental fire broke out early in the morning on Friday, March 6.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online .

