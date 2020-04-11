Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
24 Vehicles Damaged In Parking Lot Of Long Island Auto Repair Shop

Zak Failla
Ribeiro’s Auto Service in Holbrook Photo Credit: Google Maps
Two dozen cars were vandalized at Ribeiro’s Auto Service in Holbrook, police said. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Days after a Long Island auto service station caught fire, two dozen cars were vandalized in the business’ parking lot, police said.

Suffolk County Police detectives are seeking the public’s assistance as they seek to identify and locate the person or people who damaged 24 vehicles at Ribeiro’s Auto Service on Main Street in Holbrook last month.

Police said that the vehicles were parked at the station, and were damaged by a foaming agent sometime overnight between Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10.

The criminal mischief incident took place days before a small accidental fire broke out early in the morning on Friday, March 6.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online .

