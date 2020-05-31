22-Year-Old Charged After Fatal Hit-Run Long Island Crash

A man was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian overnight on Long Island.

It happened in Dix Hills on Saturday, May 30 just before 11 p.m.

Romero Crossman, 22, was driving a 2009 BMW 528i northbound on Straight Path/Seaman Neck Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway at the intersection of Clarendon Street, Suffolk County Police said.

Crossman then fled the scene in the BMW, according to police.

The victim, Maged Ayoub, 51, of Dix Hills, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Police officers located and arrested Crossman near his residence, located at 26 Yorktown Road, Dix Hills, at 12:28 a.m. The BMW was impounded.

Second Squad detectives charged Crossman with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He was also issued a summons for driving without a license.

He was held overnight at the Second Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, May 31.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

