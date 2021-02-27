21-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened overnight on Long Island.

It happened on Friday, Feb. 26 at about 8 p.m. in Ronkonkoma.

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed the operator of a quad in Ronkonkoma last night.

Lisa Delvecchio, age 25, of Whitman, in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz westbound on Marconi Avenue, when the vehicle was struck at the intersection of Lakeland Avenue by a northbound Honda 300EX quad, being operated by Brandon Niles, age 21, of Bohemia, Suffolk County Police said.

Niles was transported by Lakeland Fire Department to Long Island Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

His brother Tyler Niles, age 19, of Bohemia, who had been operating a Honda 400EX quad to the left of his brother at the time of the crash, was able to avoid collision and was not injured.

Delvecchio and her passenger Destiny Williams, age 29, of Lawrence, in Essex County, Massachusetts, were not injured.

All three vehicles were impounded.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

