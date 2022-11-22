2 Suspects Sought After Early Morning Robbery In South Farmingdale

Police are seeking tips from the public after a 34-year-old man was the victim of an early morning robbery on Long Island.

The incident happened at around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in South Farmingdale, near Yoakum Avenue and Woodward Parkway, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said the victim was walking near the intersection when two men approached and demanded his belongings. He complied and gave the men his wallet.

Both suspects then fled on foot heading south on Woodward Parkway, police said.

The victim was not injured in the ordeal.

Police described the two suspects as adult Black men with thin builds and approximate heights of 5-feet-7-inches and 5-feet-9-inches.

They were reportedly wearing all black clothing with black ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-6853 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

