2 Hicksville Stores Accused Of Alcohol To Underaged People

Two store clerks sold alcohol to minors during an undercover enforcement operation on Long Island, state police announced.

The detail was conducted on Thursday, Aug. 25 by the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay.

During the operation, the two retail establishments were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover state police operative under the age of 21.

Arrested and charged with unlawful dealing with child in the first degree and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage were clerks from:

7-Eleven, Old Country Road, Hicksville,

Green Wine and Liquor, Old Country Road in Hicksville.

The following establishments were also checked and found to be in compliance:

7-Eleven, Old Country Road, Westbury

Speedway, 800 Old Country Road, Westbury

Bolla Market, Old Country Road, Hicksville

Speedway, 540 W Old Country Road, Hicksville

Exxon, 620 Old Country Road, Hicksville

Old Country Liquor, 970 Old Country Road, Westbury

Sunoco Gas Station, 549 Old Country Road, Westbury

Shell Gas Station, 515 Old Country Road, Westbury

