$1K Reward For Info Leading To Conviction Of Person Who Decapitated Long Island Family's Cat

Kathy Reakes
Pepper the cat.
Pepper the cat. Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

A Long Island family is grieving the loss of their beloved cat named Pepper after finding it completely decapitated in the middle of their backyard.

The discovery was made around 6:30 a.m., Monday, March 30, on Oak Street in Centereach, said Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross.

According to Gross, the family's female, black/tan colored semi-feral cat named Pepper was found completely decapitated and placed in the center of the yard (the head was not present ).

Pepper was last seen alive between 7 and 8 p.m., on Sunday, March 29, when she was fed on the rear steps of the home, Gross said.

A veterinarian has determined that the injury was not caused by an animal and likely a sharp tool of some kind. X -rays of the body also indicate blunt force trauma to the chest and broken ribs, he added.

The SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward to find the person responsible for this heinous act of animal cruelty, Gross said.

To report information on this case, or if you witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.

All calls will be kept confidential.

