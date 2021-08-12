19-Year-Old Nabbed For Hit-Run LI Crash That Seriously Injured Another Teen, Police Say

A 19-year-old has been accused of allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run Long Island crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The crash on Tuesday, Aug. 10 in East Hampton seriously injured an 18-year-old.

Daniel Campbell, of Montauk, was driving a 2012 Honda Pilot northbound on Old Stone Highway when his vehicle struck Devesh Samtani, from Hong Kong, who was walking in the roadway around 11:30 p.m., East Hampton Town Police said.

Campbell fled the scene and was arrested at his home around 2:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, police said.

Samtani was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Campbell was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call East Hampton Police at 631-537-6989.

