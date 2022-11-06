18-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Southern State Parkway Crash In Oyster Bay

Police are investigating an overnight crash on Long Island that left an 18-year-old dead and two others critically injured.

State Police received multiple calls of the crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound just west of exit 32 in the town of Oyster Bay at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Subaru, driven by a 27-year-old man from Laurelton, Queens, was traveling eastbound in the center lane and a 2004 Honda Civic, driven by Ciara Hare, age 18, of Lindenhurst, New York State Police said.

The Subaru moved from the center lane into the right lane, striking the side of the Honda, causing both vehicles onto the right shoulder, according to police.

The Subaru spun sideways and flipped on the driver's side, coming to rest against the brush and trees, said police. The Honda struck an electric box and continued on and struck a traffic camera pole, according to police.

Hare was pronounced dead at the scene and the two passengers in her vehicle were both transported to Nassau University Medical Center in critical condition.

The Queens man was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) and Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) all responded to the scene to investigate.

The State Police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash to call 631-756-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

