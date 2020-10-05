Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

17-Year-Old Long Island Girl Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

Christina Coulter
Intersection of Middle Country Road at Adirondack Drive in Selden
Intersection of Middle Country Road at Adirondack Drive in Selden Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a two-vehicle crash that led to serious injuries for a Long Island teenager.

According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Sofia Savona, of Selden, struck another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Middle Country Road in Selden at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The collision happened when she was pulling out of the Fairfield Townhouses parking lot in her 2017 Volkswagen at the intersection of Middle Country Road and Adirondack Drive, police said.

Savona was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of her serious injuries, police said. 

The other driver, 24-year-old Khali Armstron, of Coram, was reportedly uninjured. 

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks as part of an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact detectives at 631-854-8652.

