16 Treated For Carbon Monoxide Poisoning On Boat At Long Island Marina

A total of 16 people were sick with carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat that docked at a Long Island marina.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28 in Port Jefferson.

Captain Ryan, a 35-foot private boat, was traveling from City Island in the Bronx to Port Jefferson when multiple people onboard became sick, Suffolk County Police said.

The boat was able to dock at Danford’s Marina, located at 25 East Broadway, with 16 out of 17 people on board sick, police said.

Suffolk County PD Marine Bureau and Sixth Precinct officers, as well as members of the Port Jefferson Fire Department, the United States Coast Guard, Brookhaven Town Bay Constables and Fire Marshals, responded to the dock and determined there was carbon monoxide inside the cabin of the boat, effecting 12 adults and four children ages 10 to 13.

The origin of the carbon monoxide is under investigation but has been ruled non-criminal.

After a safety inspection of the vessel, two tickets were issued for having expired safety flares and having less than the required number of personal floatation devices.

The patients were transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, St. Charles Hospital and John T. Mather Memorial Hospital, both in Port Jefferson, for treatment.

